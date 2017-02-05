Mountain Dew Adds Flavors to Kickstart Lineup

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Mountain Dew added two flavors to its MTN DEW Kickstart lineup. The flavors include Raspberry Citrus and Mango Lime, and will come in MTN DEW Kickstart’s familiar 12-ounce and 16-ounce cans, respectively.

These sparkling juice beverages combine the taste of DEW with real fruit juice and caffeine. The two new flavors will be available nationally and have a suggested retail price of $1.99.

MTN DEW Kickstart launched in 2013 and has been dubbed one of PepsiCo's most successful beverage product launches in the past decade, generating annual retail sales of more than $500 million to date, company officials say. With only 60 calories per 12-ounce serving, the two new mid-calorie beverage flavors join eight previously released flavors - Orange Citrus, Fruit Punch, Black Cherry, Pineapple Orange Mango, Midnight Grape, Watermelon, Blueberry Pomegranate and Blood Orange.