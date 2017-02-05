Edit ModuleShow Tags
Mountain Dew Adds Flavors to Kickstart Lineup

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Published:

Mountain Dew added two flavors to its MTN DEW Kickstart lineup. The flavors include Raspberry Citrus and Mango Lime, and will come in MTN DEW Kickstart’s familiar 12-ounce and 16-ounce cans, respectively.

These sparkling juice beverages combine the taste of DEW with real fruit juice and caffeine. The two new flavors will be available nationally and have a suggested retail price of $1.99.

MTN DEW Kickstart launched in 2013 and has been dubbed one of PepsiCo's most successful beverage product launches in the past decade, generating annual retail sales of more than $500 million to date, company officials say.  With only 60 calories per 12-ounce serving, the two new mid-calorie beverage flavors join eight previously released flavors - Orange Citrus, Fruit Punch, Black Cherry, Pineapple Orange Mango, Midnight Grape, Watermelon, Blueberry Pomegranate and Blood Orange.

