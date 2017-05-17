Mountain Dew Debuts DEW-S-A

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Mountain Dew is teaming up with decade-long partner Dale Earnhardt Jr. during his final racing season to introduce Mtn Dew DEW-S-A – a new soda created from a combination of three flavors: Mtn Dew Code Red, Mtn Dew White Out and Mtn Dew Voltage.

“We’re excited to celebrate America and bring a brand new, limited-edition flavor to DEW Nation with Mtn Dew DEW-S-A – the perfect fan-inspired flavor for the summer,” says Chauncey Hamlett, senior director of marketing, Mountain Dew. “We can’t think of a better way to celebrate Mtn Dew DEW-S-A than with our decade-long partner Dale Earnhardt Jr., who brings the perfect blend of professionalism, humor and fun to every project, this one especially.”

The star-spangled launch of Mtn Dew DEW-S-A will feature a comedic take on a late-night TV infomercial starring “pitchman” Earnhardt – and a fully functioning call-in number – 1-877-DEWSA-88 – for fans to hear from NASCAR’s 14-time most popular driver and to purchase the product, while supplies last.

“It’s awesome that Mtn Dew listened to the fans who were already creating the red, white and blue DEW-S-A mix,” Earnhardt says. “I had a blast filming the infomercial with the DEW team and hope my ‘pitchman skills’ will help fill coolers across the country with DEW-S-A this summer.”

Mtn Dew DEW-S-A is available now through August at retailers across the country in both 20-ounce bottles and 12-packs of 12-ounce cans, with 100 calories per 12 ounces