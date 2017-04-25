MountainKing Announces Return of Backyard Grilling Promotion

By Natalie Taylor

MountainKing Potatoes’ popular summertime merchandising promotion has returned for 2017. The company’s “Get Grilling” summer promotion, now available through Labor Day, features the company’s 1.5-pound Steak House Roasters, 3-pound Steak House Golds, 4-count Steak House Bakers, 3-pound Russets, 3-poind Reds and 3-poind B-Reds merchandised in grilling half bins, secondary location bins and display-ready cases.

“In past years, we focused our summer grilling promotion on the Steakhouse Roasters,” says John Pope, MountainKing’s vice president of sales and marketing. “Based on the overwhelming response, we expanded the promotion to include several of our other popular varieties, which also are ideal for outdoor grilling.”

MountainKing is looking to capitalize on the roughly 40 percent of grill owners who researched new grilling techniques or recipes in the past year, according to Pope.

“The backyard cookout has become a complete cooking experience where the entire meal is grilled,” he says. “This promotion is ideal for encouraging trial of our fresh potato varieties, which shoppers may not have considered for the grill.”

MountainKing’s “Get Grilling” summer promotion is supported with all-new, high-graphic signage, display sleeve header card with recipe pad and grilling directions on Kwik Lok or generic label.

According to a 2016 Usage and Attitude Study performed by the Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association, 75 percent of U.S. adults own a grill or smoker; 45 percent of U.S. adults plan to purchase a new grill or smoker and 30 percent plan to grill more in 2017.

Retailers also can submit photos of their “Get Grilling” merchandising display for the chance to win an outdoor grill. Entries must be submitted to atrettin@mtnking.com by August 31, 2017.