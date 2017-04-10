MountaingKing Spices Up Steakhouse Roasters With In-Bag Promotion

By Natalie Taylor

Texas-based MountainKing has launched a new promotion for its Steakhouse Roasters. The company has inserted a free sample of its top-selling Tajín Clásico Seasoning in 100,000 units of its Steakhouse Roasters.

The 1.5-pound bags will also include a Kwik Loks coupon of 30 cents off its Tajín Clásico Seasoning, a blend of mild chili peppers, sea salt and dehydrated lime. Tajín is AC Nielsen’s No. 2 ranked item in unit sales among the 6,447 items in the dry seasonal blend category.

“Our in-bag promotions have always been home runs and we certainly have high expectations for this effort,” says John Pope, MountainKing’s vice president sales and marketing. “Our partnership with Tajín provides shoppers with another way to enjoy the ease and convenience of the Steakhouse Roasters.”

Available thru May 31, 2017, MountainKing’s promotion with Tajín includes custom, attention-grabbing point-of-sale signs for half-pallet grilling bins, quarter-pallet display boxes and RPC’s or Euro footprint boxes.

When sliced into halves or quarters, MountainKing’s Steakhouse Roasters cook up in about 25 minutes to create crispy, oven-baked wedge fries without the trans fat, sodium and calories associated with frozen fries, Pope adds.

Each 1.5-pound bag of MountainKing Steakhouse Roasters—harvested and packed fresh daily—offers 8-10 servings. The sample packet of Tajín Clásico Seasoning covers about a half bag of the Steakhouse Roasters.