My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream Launches New Snack Line

By Natalie Taylor

My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream, a line of poppable snacks, has rolled into stores nationwide, transforming the supermarket frozen aisle one mochi ice cream ball at a time. An extension of a 108-year-old company, My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream offers a fun, portable hand-held eating experience with tasty rice dough around an ice cream center.

My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream fuses fun and flavor with its cool and creamy premium ice cream wrapped in soft traditional sweet rice dough. The snack contains 110 calories per ice cream ball, and is available in flavors like Double Chocolate, Vanilla Bean, Cookies & Cream, Mint Chocolate Chip and Green Tea. For a more fruity experience, the line offers Ripe Strawberry and Sweet Mango.

“Mochi ice cream is emerging as one of the top new food trends and we’re excited to introduce My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream to people looking for a super delightful and delicious hand-held snack,” says Russelll Barnett, chief marketing officer for My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream. “We’re here to inspire people to live their most delicious lives, to embrace the unexpected and the colorful.”

Currently, My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream is available nationally in over 4,000 retail locations including Safeway, Whole Foods Market, Kroger and more.

