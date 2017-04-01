Nathan's Famous Announces Partnership with Major League Baseball

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Nathan's Famous and Major League Basebal (MLB) have announced a partnership making Nathan's Famous the Official Hot Dog of MLB and a proud supporter of its "PLAY BALL" initiative, promoting participation in all forms of baseball and softball with a special focus on engaging youth.

Nathan's Famous now becomes the first official hot dog in the league's history. From its original restaurant in Coney Island to thousands of supermarkets across the country, the partnership will naturally connect America's national pastime to an American Original Hot Dog.

"This is a monumental day in the long history of Nathan's Famous," says Wayne Norbitz, Nathan's Famous executive board member and former 26-year president. "Baseball is America's national pastime, and a game doesn't feel complete without enjoying a hot dog as you cheer on your team. Nathan's Famous is proud to be the Official Hot Dog of Major League Baseball and, just as importantly, proud to support the league's PLAY BALL initiative for our youth."

The hot dog brand celebrated the announcement with MLB by bringing its Coney Island-themed mobile unit to Midtown Manhattan. Former All-Star pitcher John Franco welcomed fans and young players to enjoy interactive baseball activities, and help celebrate the new partnership.

"There is something special, wholesome, and uniquely American about spending a summer day at the ballpark, watching a baseball game, and enjoying a hot dog," says Noah Garden, MLB Executive Vice President, Business. "As a top brand in premium beef hot dogs, Nathan's is a perfect partner for MLB and we're excited to have their support in growing the future of the game through our PLAY BALL program."

At the Major League Club level, Nathan's will continue to be the Official Hot Dog of the Miami Marlins, New York Mets, New York Yankees, and St. Louis Cardinals, and the Official Beef Frank of the Cincinnati Reds.

Smithfield Foods is the licensee of Nathan's Famous pre-packaged hot dogs, selling a wide variety of beef franks at more than 20,000 supermarkets and wholesale club stores across the country including natural casing, skinless, bun-length, 50 percent reduced fat, angus, and more.

"This partnership between Nathan's Famous and MLB combines two historic, iconic brands, who both define summer and fun," says Mike Paribello, Smithfield Foods senior director of marketing. "We're thrilled to bring the signature flavor of Coney Island to stadium tailgates and at-home cookouts around the country. Stay tuned for some exciting sweepstakes and promotional offers we plan to unveil throughout the summer, as we look to share MLB experiences, gifts, and rewards with our fans!"

In addition, MLB hosted a special Grapefruit League PLAY BALL event during Spring Training at the Dan Calloway "Tate" Recreation Center last week. As a PLAY BALL partner, Nathan's Famous brought the fun of its hometown of Coney Island, N.Y. to the event, providing games, giveaways, and hot dogs for participants. As the event concluded, representatives from Nathan's Famous surprised the Recreation Center with a gift of free hot dogs for the year.