National Mango Board Shares Love for Mangos Through Online Consumer Resources

By Lindsey Wojcik

With its mission to Share.Mango.Love, the National Mango Board (NMB) has created a resource for mango lovers to expand their appreciation for the widely revered fruit by opening a window on to its worldwide historical, economic and culinary role.     

Starting with Mexico and Puerto Rico (with more countries to come), the NMB explores the significance of mangos in other richly layered cultures and cuisines. Native to Southeast Asia, mangos now flourish in tropical climates in Central and South American, Asia, Africa, the Caribbean and the U.S. And appreciation for the fruit has spread from the groves and farms to food stalls and markets and on to enamored consumers.

Visitors to the Share.Mango.Love pages can travel the globe to visit mango producing countries and experience mangos at their source. Through the pages, the NMB provides an cultural experience and local mango recipes.

