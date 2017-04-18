Natural Merchants Highlights Organic Wine Options for Earth Day

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Natural Merchants, an importer of high-quality organic wines and Biodynamic wines from family-produced organic wineries throughout Europe, is highlighting a range of organic wine in honor of Earth Day. All organic wine partners use agricultural and production processes that don’t pollute the air, the water or the soil.

“Earth Day is intended to inspire awareness of and appreciation for the Earth's environment,” says Edward Field, managing partner of Natural Merchants. “What better way to honor the Earth than to celebrate with wines made with organic grapes grown in harmony with nature, respecting the delicate ecosystem around us.”

Each winemaker is skilled in producing superior wines from grapes grown in pristine organic soil. The portfolio highlights more than 150 carefully selected wines from Spain, Italy, Austria, France, Germany and Greece, grown in unique organic terroir, each vineyard producing clean, fresh superior wines. Selections from their portfolio of wines can be found at Whole Foods Market and other fine retail stores nationwide. Most organic wines in the program are affordably priced under $15. A sampling of those available in wide distribution include: