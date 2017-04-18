Natural Merchants Highlights Organic Wine Options for Earth Day
Natural Merchants, an importer of high-quality organic wines and Biodynamic wines from family-produced organic wineries throughout Europe, is highlighting a range of organic wine in honor of Earth Day. All organic wine partners use agricultural and production processes that don’t pollute the air, the water or the soil.
“Earth Day is intended to inspire awareness of and appreciation for the Earth's environment,” says Edward Field, managing partner of Natural Merchants. “What better way to honor the Earth than to celebrate with wines made with organic grapes grown in harmony with nature, respecting the delicate ecosystem around us.”
Each winemaker is skilled in producing superior wines from grapes grown in pristine organic soil. The portfolio highlights more than 150 carefully selected wines from Spain, Italy, Austria, France, Germany and Greece, grown in unique organic terroir, each vineyard producing clean, fresh superior wines. Selections from their portfolio of wines can be found at Whole Foods Market and other fine retail stores nationwide. Most organic wines in the program are affordably priced under $15. A sampling of those available in wide distribution include:
- Les Hauts de Lagarde Bordeaux Blanc - Aromas of white peach, lemon, honeydew, yellow watermelon, honeysuckle and creek stones. Dry and crisp with melon and ripe pear accented by bright lemon and lime zest. Pair with vegetable Platters, Oysters, Seafood, Fish, Appetizers, Grilled Salmon. SRP $12.99. 90 Points, Wine Enthusiast.
- Biokult Grüner Veltliner – Demeter Certified Biodynamic wine, made with 100% Grüner Veltliner. Aromas of lemon, lime and white pepper with a very crisp, dry-yet-fruity light-to-medium body and a long, tart nectarine skin and grassy earth finish. Great with appetizers, salads, fish, noodles, Asian food and, lighter meat dishes. SRP $13.99. 90 Points, Wine Enthusiast.
- Spartico - No Sulfites Added, certified organic Tempranillo/Cabernet Spanish Red Blend - Fruity and herbaceous, with aromas of ripe Bing cherry and strawberry over a hint of dusty earth. Juicy on the palate, with black plum and summer berry flavors, with a note of peppery spice on the lively finish. Ideal with Spanish cheeses and Tapas. SRP $11.99
- Tarantas Sparkling Rosé - made from 100% Bobal, one of Spain's most unique and popular grapes. The wine features dried strawberry notes in the nose and red currants in the mouth. The finish is soft, lightly sweet, and the gentle character of the wine belies its ability to handle stronger flavors, even grilled fish and chicken. SRP $9.99
- Pizzolato Fields Prosecco - Nougat and peach custard aromas follow through on a crisp entry to a dryish light-to-medium body with baked apple and delicate spice accents. Finishes in an oily nut and lemon rind fade with drying, talc-like fruit tannins. Ideal as an aperitif, with snack and cold first courses. SRP $12.99