NatureFresh Farms Launches OntarioRed Tomato Program

By Natalie Taylor

From seed selection to plant nutrition to cultivation and every step in between, NatureFresh Farms has taken its locally grown tomato program to new heights with the launch of OntarioRed Tomatoes.

“Customers want consistency in what they buy,” says Peter Quiring, president, NatureFresh. “Our mobile Greenhouse Education Center is helping tell the story of how we grow our vegetables, but that only goes so far. When it comes to quality and flavor, we are making huge strides in the market with our TOMZ & OhioRed Program. With our greenhouse grown tomatoes from Leamington, Ont., we needed to take the same approach with our new OntarioRed Program. Same grower, same farm, from a brand you can trust. As a result, it helps us to connect the dots for our customers that we are the grower.”

The OntarioRed Tomato Program consists of Tomatoes On The Vine, Red Beefsteak and Roma Tomatoes. All three items are available in a variety of pack formats to meet retailer demand.

“A grower knows his plants, but knows his tomatoes even better. When you purchase an OntarioRed Tomato, it’s coming from the same grower every time. We guarantee it,” says Isaac Braun, OntarioRed tomato grower. Braun oversees all three tomato varieties at NatureFresh and is encouraged to see the enthusiasm around supporting the Foodland Ontario theme. According to Foodland Ontario, nine out of 10 principal grocery shoppers in Ontario recognize the Foodland Ontario logo.

“Foodland Ontario is an important promotional program that recognizes locally grown vegetables. As a trusted fresh produce brand, growers like NatureFresh Farms can benefit from participating in Foodland Ontario programs that promote Ontario grown tomatoes,” says Chris Veillon, director of marketing.

NatureFresh Farms will feature the new OntarioRed Tomato Program at the upcoming CPMA Convention & Trade Show in Toronto, Ont., May 10-11, at Booth #107.