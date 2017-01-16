NatureSweet Launches Snack With Sweetness Sweepstakes

By Lindsey Wojcik

NatureSweet Tomatoes has launched its 'Snack with Sweetness Sweepstakes' starring SunBursts. The small, golden tomatoes are perfect for snacking, and also serve as a flavorful addition to a variety of game day recipes such as NatureSweet SunBursts Guacamole, say company officials.

NatureSweet wants to hear from consumers on how they snack with SunBursts. Through Feb. 4, consumers can take a photo of their favorite SunBursts game day snacks, and upload their photo to Instagram including tags #snacksweet and #sweepstakes. Consumers are also encouraged to follow and tag @NatureSweet. NatureSweet will randomly select one Grand Prize winner to receive a $1,000 grocery gift card, while multiple lower-level winners will receive $500 and $100 grocery gift card prizes.

Even in the coldest winter months, NatureSweet tomatoes are sweet, sustainably grown in greenhouses and nurtured with a 'secret recipe' of water, soil and nutrients. Always vine-ripened and hand-picked at the peak of freshness, each tomato is tested for sweetness and color long before it makes its way to the table for friends and family to enjoy.