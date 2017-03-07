Nature’s Own Introduces New Bread Line

By Natalie Taylor

Nature’s Own has launched a new line of breads, Nature’s Own Life, available now in grocery retailers across the country. The new line includes six varieties: Wheat+Protein, 7 Sprouted Grains, Double Fiber Wheat, 100% Whole Grain Sugar Free, 40 Calories Honey Wheat and 40 Calories Wheat.

Trend research shows that consumers want more protein, grains and fiber and less sugar, sodium and calories in their food choices, and Nature’s Own Life breads deliver just that.

Karen Buch, RDN, LDN, a registered dietitian nutritionist, says consumers, now more than ever, are looking for foods that align with their personal nutritional goals.

“Some consumers are choosing more protein to help trigger satiety and improve appetite satisfaction. Others want to eat adequate fiber and whole grains to aid digestive health, and some are looking to trim calories and sugar as part of an overall healthy diet that supports weight management,” says Buch. “Nature’s Own Life is a great solution for these goals, helping consumers boost protein, increase whole grains and fiber, and reduce calories and sugar in their diets, while still enjoying the delicious taste and texture that bread has to offer.”

Nature’s Own Life varieties include:

Wheat+Protein: With more than half of consumers trying to eat more protein, Nature’s Own Life Wheat+Protein delivers 8 grams of protein and 2 grams of fiber per slice.

7 Sprouted Grains: Offering partially broken down starches that make micronutrients easier to absorb, Nature’s Own Life 7 Sprouted Grains also has 16 grams of whole grain per slice. The “lucky 7” sprouted grains in this loaf include: whole wheat flour, sorghum, rye, millet, oats, barley and brown rice.

Double Fiber Wheat: One serving of Double Fiber Wheat bread has twice the fiber (4 grams per slice) of 100-percent whole wheat bread.

100% Whole Grain Sugar Free: This bread is sugar free and contains 11 wholesome grams of whole grain per slice.

40 Calories Honey Wheat: Nature’s Own Life 40 Calories Honey Wheat delivers sweet honey goodness with only 40 calories per slice. It also has 35 percent less sodium and 3 times the fiber of other enriched breads.

40 Calories Wheat: At only 40 calories per slice, Nature’s Own Life 40 Calories Wheat is as easy on waistlines as it is on the taste buds. This delicious and nutritious bread has 3 times the fiber and 20 percent less sodium compared to other enriched breads.

Like all Nature’s Own breads, Nature’s Own Life varieties have no artificial preservatives, colors or flavors, and no high fructose corn syrup. The six varieties are priced from $3.29-$3.59 per loaf .