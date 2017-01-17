Neil Patrick Harris "Hypnotizes" Viewers in Heineken Light Ad

By Lindsey Wojcik

Heineken Light, “Best Tasting Low Calorie Lager” winner at the 2016 World Beer Championships, has launched “Hypnotize,” the first TV commercial of 2017 in partnership with award-winning actor and brand spokesperson, Neil Patrick Harris. The commercial kicks off a series of three spots this year, which showcase Heineken Light’s flavor through Harris’s signature wit and light hearted humor.

In the spot, Harris states that many think it is impossible to brew a great tasting light beer as so many light brews lose their taste in the effort to cut calories. Heineken Light, however, breaks these stereotypes through its unique use of the key ingredient: cascade hops, which are commonly found in craft IPAs and known to be the best hops grown in the United States. As the spot closes and with a beer in hand, Harris then quickly shifts to other “impossible” feats and makes an attempt to hypnotize viewers with a cold, signature green, Heineken Light bottle.

“Most light beers are virtually interchangeable, but Heineken Light’s unique ingredient, Cascade hops, is what gives the beer it’s delightfully flavorful taste,” says Ralph Rijks, senior vice president of marketing at Heineken USA. “As the ad boldly states, it may seem impossible, but by using the best hops in the United States, Heineken Light has become a true differentiator among other light lagers, with a great taste that can’t be argued.”

"Hypnotize" is the first of three 15-second television commercials in Heineken Light’s 2017 “Best Tasting Light Beer” campaign. It will air through March across highly rated general market and Hispanic networks such as AMC, ESPN, FX, Comedy Central, Univision, NBC Universo and more, gaining presence in cable originals and live sports. Digitally, the spot will be distributed via YouTube, Hulu, Roku and various other video platforms.