NestFresh Now Available at Harris Teeter and Publix Markets

By Natalie Taylor

NestFresh, a producer of sustainable, local, humane and natural eggs, has introduced its Non-GMO Free Range Eggs to Publix Super Markets and its Cage Free Hard Cooked Eggs, Pasture Raised Organic Eggs and Pasture Raised Eggs with stricter Certified Humane requirements in Harris Teeter markets.

NestFresh’s Non-GMO Free Range Eggs are now available at Publix in new plastic 12-count cartons, while NestFresh’s Cage Free Hard Cooked Eggs, Pasture Raised Organic Eggs and Pasture Raised Eggs are available at Harris Teeter in eight-count boxes. The company values humane animal care, family farming and sustainable agriculture while making organic and non-GMO products even more accessible.

“We’re proud to now be distributed in Publix and Harris Teeter, offering health-conscious and environmentally conscious consumers in the Southeast high quality eggs from humane, sustainable family farms,” says Brandy Gamoning, marketing manager at NestFresh. “Each NestFresh farmer cares about the land and animals that are part of their farm. In following our high standards for animal welfare and sustainable agriculture, we can ensure shoppers can feel good supporting our eggs and farmers.”

In order to meet the growing demand for NestFresh Non-GMO Eggs from retailers and consumers nationwide, NestFresh has added a number of new farms to its network of family farms. Across the country, NestFresh farmers converting to non-GMO corn and soy have helped to convert over 6,400 acres of conventional farmland to Non-GMO farmland.