New Flavors of ARCTIC ZERO Fit Frozen Desserts Hit Freezer Aisles

By Rebekah Marcarelli

ARCTIC ZERO is expanding its lineup of lactose-free, low-sugar, low-calorie treats with three new chunky pint flavors and one new bar. The products will appear this month at retailers nationwide including, for the first time, select Target stores. The newest Fit Frozen Desserts – ARCTIC ZERO Cherry Chocolate Chunk, Peanut Butter Swirl and Rocky Road Trip Chunky Pints and Cake Batter bars – are the latest in a family of carefully crafted treats that reflect the company's commitment to sourcing superior ingredients for purity and taste.

"ARCTIC ZERO believes that everyone should be able to indulge in a favorite frozen dessert, and feel good about the choice," says Amit Pandhi, CEO of ARCTIC ZERO. "We obsess over finding the right ingredients to deliver outstanding taste and a nutritional profile we can be proud of."

ARCTIC ZERO is lactose free, low sugar and low in calories with fat free and lower fat options – and all the new flavors are also gluten free – making it a popular dessert option for those who are diabetic, lactose intolerant, gluten-intolerant or who are focused on staying fit and trying to maintain a healthy diet. All ARCTIC ZERO products are made from hormone-free whey protein, are GMO-free and are sweetened with low calorie monk fruit concentrate. ARCTIC ZERO contains no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives.

"We make careful choices about ingredients so shoppers can feel confident choosing ARCTIC ZERO – such as using natural sweeteners like monk fruit instead of sugar alcohols," adds Pandhi. "And we aim to be transparent about our process, sharing content that provides a deeper look at what goes into making ARCTIC ZERO truly a 'fit frozen' dessert."

Crafted with premium ingredients, ARCTIC ZERO's new flavors are designed to satisfy the sweet tooth of all who love frozen desserts:

Cherry Chocolate Chunk

Peanut Butter Swirl

Rocky Road Trip

Cake Batter Bar

Each of ARCTIC ZERO's new Chunky Pints contain 10-16 grams of protein, 10-12 grams of fiber and only 300 calories per pint (75 calories per serving). Portioned, individually-wrapped bars are convenient grab-and-go treats featuring three grams of protein, two grams of fiber and only 80 calories each.

ARCTIC ZERO is available for a suggested retail price of $4 to $5 at natural and traditional grocers nationwide, including Albertsons, Kroger, Publix, Safeway, Sprouts Farmers Market, Target, Walmart and Whole Foods Market, as well as online at Amazon.com and arcticzero.com.