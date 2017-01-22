New Frontier Foods Expands Ocean's Halo Product Line

By Rebekah Marcarelli

New Frontier Foods, maker of Ocean's Halo seaweed products, is expanding its product lines. The new product offerings include:

Dark Chocolate Seaweed Strips: two thin layers of seaweed surrounding a crunchy layer of Almonds or Coconut, with dark chocolate in the middle. Both the Almond and Coconut SKUs are the company's highest-ever scoring products in pre-launch taste tests, and are an expansion to The Seaweed Strip product line.

Chile Lime and Korean BBQ Flavors Added to The Seaweed Snack Sheets: The USDA Organic sheeted seaweed snacks now have two new flavors – Chili Lime and Korean BBQ – which also remain available in Sea Salt, Maui Onion, Texas BBQ and Sriracha flavors.

Organic Ocean's Halo Sushi Nori – to satisfy growing market demand for at-home sushi products, a high-quality line of organic sushi nori will debut in the Spring 2017

The company's seaweed production facility in Cerritos, Calif. was SQF certified in the fall of 2016.

Commenting on the expansion, Ocean's Halo® co-founder Robert Mock says: "Seaweed shouldn't be boring. Consumers deserve new and interesting products and we're going to be relentless in our pursuit of product innovation. We couldn't be more excited about the dark chocolate strips, new flavored sheets and the organic nori. And stay tuned for another completely new product later this year."