Niman Ranch and Chefs' Warehouse Introduce “Allen Brothers Natural, by Niman Ranch”

By Natalie Taylor

Niman Ranch has announced a new national partnership with one of its largest and oldest food service partners, Del Monte/Chefs’ Warehouse. The partnership is a first for both Niman Ranch and Allen Brothers. The partnership is the first natural fresh beef program for Chefs’ Warehouse and expands consumer access to sustainably raised meat to restaurants from coast to coast.

Chefs’ Warehouse is a premier distributor of specialty food products in the U.S. and serves more than 20,000 customer locations. The new partnership with Niman Ranch and Chefs’ Warehouse will also make Niman Ranch products more widely available across the country, expanding access to new markets and channels.

Niman Ranch meat is third-party certified under the Certified Humane program from a community of small, independent U.S. family farmers who adhere to some of the strictest animal welfare protocols in the industry. Niman cattle are genetically Angus, have ample grazing room on the pasture and are fed a 100-percent vegetarian diet without the use of antibiotics or hormones.

"We have been honored to have our network of 720 family farms grow the best tasting meat for the top chefs in the world," says Jeff Tripician, general manager of Niman Ranch. “This partnership to expand with Chefs’ Warehouse is a natural fit and allows us to offer a wide assortment of prepared natural meats and fresh upper choice and prime natural Angus beef.”

The co-branded unveiling of “Allen Brothers All Natural Meats by Niman Ranch” include all fresh, upper choice and prime Angus beef available through Chefs’ Warehouse.

“We have built our business distributing the finest products in the world to the top chefs in the country. Our relationships stand as a testament to our commitment to excellence. It is no surprise that Niman Ranch is our first-ever co-branded product to expand the excellence and strengthen this commitment,” says John DeBenedetti, executive vice president of protein, Allen Brothers and Chefs’ Warehouse." “The country’s leading steakhouses have built their reputation upon the quality and consistency of Allen Brothers and Niman Ranch meats – two value-based organizations.”

With more than 40 years in the industry, Niman Ranch is a community of more than 720 independent family farmers and ranchers who raise livestock traditionally, humanely and sustainably. All Niman Ranch pork, beef, lamb and prepared products are certified under the Certified Humane program and are available nationwide at both food service and retail locations.