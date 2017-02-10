Nonni’s Foods Debuts Spring Biscotti Flavors

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Nonni’s Foods is introducing a new limited batch of spring biscotti flavors. Inspired by the freshness of the spring season, White Chocolate Cherry Biscotti and Limoncello Pistachio Biscotti hit select grocery stores nationwide beginning in March. The seasonal flavors are only available for a limited time.

“Spring has officially sprung at Nonni’s and we are thrilled to introduce these new flavors and limited batch product line inspired by the season. Our holiday flavors tend to perform well and we know our consumers look forward to them, so we wanted to give them something new during the spring months, too,” says Patricia Wong Bridges, senior brand marketing manager for Nonni's. “Our goal is to consistently offer unique, innovative and on-trend biscotti flavor creations that get consumers excited.”

Fresh from Nonni’s artisan bakery, each cookie is made with wholesome ingredients including real eggs, butter, fruits and nuts.

“As the weather warms up, we hope consumers find these flavors to pair seamlessly with their iced coffee or tea for that perfect morning treat or afternoon pick-me- up,” says Bridges.

Each box of Nonni’s Biscotti contains eight individually wrapped biscotti and retails for $3.29 (SRP). The biscotti are 110 calories a piece.