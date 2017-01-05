Noosa Unveils Three Globally-Inspired Yoghurt Flavors

By Lindsey Wojcik

noosa yoghurt has added three globally-inspired flavors to its lineup. The flavors include orange & ginger, strawberry & hibiscus and pear & cardamom. The tart and sweet flavors pair noosa’s velvety plain yoghurt with juicy fruits and a hint of herbs and spices.

Orange & Ginger is a subtly complex fusion of taste and smell. The flavors of tree-ripened oranges and freshly minced ginger are complemented with the company's rich, creamy and slightly tart plain yoghurt.

Strawberry & Hibiscus is a tropical twist on a classic yoghurt flavor. Plump ripe strawberries are gently muddled then infused with real hibiscus flowers for an exotic, aromatic treat. The flavors all rest below a thick blanket of rich, creamy and slightly tart plain yoghurt.

Pear & Cardamom is a sweet, juicy Bartlett pears are plucked right from the grove, finely minced and slowly stewed with Indian cardamom, which is topped with a velvety layer of rich, creamy and slightly tart plain yoghurt.

Each flavor is available in 8-ounce tubs.