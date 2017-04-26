NurturMe Launches Ancient Grain Cookies with Probiotics for Kids

By Rebekah Marcarelli

NurturMe unveiled a line of organic ancient grain-based cookies with probiotics. Free from gluten, dairy, soy and egg, NurturMe Ancient Grain Cookies combine four nutrient-packed ancient grains with a daily dose of GanedenBC30 probiotics to support digestive health and immune health in little ones.

Starting this spring, NurturMe is removing common allergens that can upset sensitive bellies from its full family of organic meals and snacks – including ZERO gluten, dairy, soy and egg – and adding non-GMO, vegan probiotics to its ancient grain-based lines.

"As moms, we understand how stressful feeding can be," says Caroline Freedman, NurturMe's CEO and co-founder. "Whether it's special dietary needs or simply picky eaters, we're taking our naturally gentle approach a significant step further to help take the worry out of mealtime. From our healthy new cookies, which parents can actually feel good about, to our 'free from' products with the added benefits of probiotics – we're leading the charge toward overall nutritional and digestive health in little ones."

To support immune and digestive health, NurturMe has partnered with Ganeden to add a daily dose of probiotics to its ancient grain-based lines. Just one serving of NurturMe's new Ancient Grain Cookies, Organic Quinoa Baby Cereals or 100 percent Quinoa Squares delivers more immune-boosting benefits than 10 cups of probiotic yogurt.

NurturMe's new cookies combine quinoa, amaranth, millet and sorghum to deliver a complete and balanced protein with all essential amino acids and immune-boosting antioxidants. They come in three flavors – Cocoa, Honey and Maple + Cinnamon – and are launching online and in stories (MSRP $3.99) in April.