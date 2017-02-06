Ocean Mist Farms Elevates Consumer Marketing Efforts in 2017

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Ocean Mist Farms plans to take on a marketing approach that includes digital and permission-based marketing, public relations, and social media.

As part of the brand’s commitment to engaging more personally with consumers, Ocean Mist Farms will focus on four major consumer promotions throughout the year, including peak artichoke promotion seasons and holiday entertaining times. Through permission-based marketing, the company expects to learn more about shoppers’ preferences, which will support more customized content for future outreach. Ultimately, Ocean Mist Farms will be able to leverage the intel gathered from these four promotions to create smarter, more engaging content that inspires people to purchase more of the products they sell, company officials say.

“At the end of the day, we want people to feel empowered to choose unique fresh vegetables like artichokes and Season & Steam Brussels sprouts because Ocean Mist Farms will be there to help them prepare it for the table,” says director of marketing for Ocean Mist Farms Diana McClean. “The best way for us to deliver on that promise is to listen to what our consumers want and how they prefer to engage with us. This is why we’ve committed to this level of marketing.”

The priority for this year’s marketing efforts will be to highlight the brand’s top-selling products, including artichokes, Brussels sprouts, and the expanding Season & Steam line, by sharing content that is approachable and easy to engage with, whether you are a brand-new or long-time fan.

Ocean Mist Farms will partner with nationally recognized food influencers, including thefeedfeed and others, to support each of its promotions while continuing to grow its social media communities. As a result of this years’ marketing efforts, the brand expects to grow its shopper community by tens of thousands, officials say.