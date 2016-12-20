Ocean Mist Farms Gears Up for Frost Kissed Artichoke Season

By Lindsey Wojcik

As this season’s temperatures begin to cool down, Ocean Mist Farms is planning for its highly flavorful artichokes, known as Frost Kissed artichokes.

Artichokes are Frost Kissed when the temperature drops below 32 degrees, causing the skin of the artichokes to darken slightly. Similar to the way human skin reacts to a sunburn, the artichokes produce a dark brown outer layer that can flake or peel. What most people do not realize is that Frost Kissed artichokes are actually richer in taste because the frost seals in a more intense nutty flavor. Once cooked, the brown outer layer falls off, resulting in the soft green artichoke shoppers are familiar with.

“Frosting is strictly a cosmetic condition—while the brownish color may not look the prettiest, Frost Kissed artichokes are a favorite amongst the chef and foodie community,” says Diana McClean, director of marketing at Ocean Mist Farms.

Because Frost Kissed artichokes look different than green artichokes, Ocean Mist Farms is implementing an education program to teach shoppers about how they taste. The company has information on its website with pictures and recipes and is sending that information to members of its artichoke club and sharing it through its digital channels. Ocean Mist Farms also provides display cards to the retail customers who stock Frost Kissed artichokes the next few weeks.

“A Frost Kissed artichoke is a unique item that we don’t have every season,” McClean adds. “Because they are limited, we are committed to educating and encouraging shoppers to keep an eye out for them at their local retailers throughout the winter season.”

A partnership with social media influencers at thefeedfeed will follow the first freeze of the season, where recipe posts will be shared on their social media and blog platforms of more than 2 million fans to educate people about the flavor benefits and proper cooking technique for Frost Kissed artichokes. This commitment to third-party influence has Ocean Mist Farms feeling confident that consumers will actively seek Frost Kissed artichokes in their grocery stores now through March 2017.

The company will notify buyers as soon as a frost hits, and is available to support educating the “front line team” of produce managers.