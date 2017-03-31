Omaha Steaks Adds Butcher’s Share to Premium Beef Offering

By Natalie Taylor

Omaha Steaks has added the Butcher’s Share, a full quarter of premium aged Omaha Steaks beef, to its product offerings.

The Butcher’s Share is 95 pounds of Omaha Steaks beef, trimmed by experienced butchers, packaged in freezer-ready vacuum-sealed plastic and flash frozen at the peak of tenderness. It comes with a variety of cuts from the entire bovine, including four 10-ounce ribeyes, four 11-ounce boneless New York strips, eight 6-ounce top sirloins, six 6-ounce triple-trimmed filet mignons, four 18-ounce T-bone steaks, four 7-ounce flat iron steaks, 8 pounds of sirloin tips, 20 pounds of premium ground beef and more.

“Butcher’s Share is the same quality you’ve come to expect from Omaha Steaks, backed by our 100-percent satisfaction guarantee,” says Todd Simon, senior vice president and family owner. “Every quarter of beef is butcher approved, aged for 21 days, hand-trimmed by one of our master butchers and flash frozen at the peak of perfection, ensuring maximum tenderness and intense flavor in every bite.”

For a limited time, customers who purchase a full quarter of beef can choose between a free 5-cubic-foot chest freezer or $150 Omaha Steaks Reward Card. Customers can also choose to divide their quarter of beef into 12 monthly shipments. All three options include free shipping.

“With the Omaha Steaks Butcher's Share, we’ve done all the work for you,” Simon adds. “You receive the very best cuts of beef, delivered directly to your door, and you even get a freezer to fill.”