Omission Brewing Co. Launches Ultimate Light Golden Ale

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Omission Brewing Co. launched its Ultimate Light Golden Ale. Omission Ultimate Light Golden Ale is a nationally available light craft beer that is specially crafted to remove gluten and has only 99 calories and five carbs per 12-ounce beer. Like all Omission beers, Ultimate Light Golden Ale is brewed with traditional beer ingredients.

“Consumers have a lot of choices when it comes to craft beer, but there aren’t many options if you’re looking for something that’s low in calories and carbs but still high in flavor,” says Joe Casey, brewmaster, Omission Brewing Co. “We wanted to create a craft beer that gave active consumers a better-tasting option and one with the additional benefit of being crafted to remove gluten. Omission Ultimate Light is an incredibly versatile beer that delivers the complete craft beer experience without weighing you down.”

At just 4.2 percent ABV, Omission Ultimate Light is a sessionable golden ale with a distinctive hop aroma and flavor.