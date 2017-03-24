Once Upon a Farm Debuts Applesauce Adventures Line

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Once Upon a Farm launched Applesauce Adventures. The product will be available in three flavors: Straight From The Apple Tree, Spiced Apple and Sweet As Apple Pie. The blends are made with USDA Certified Organic apples from orchards in Washington state, and offer a juicy, fresh-from-the-farm take on everyone’s favorite beloved childhood snack. Applesauce Adventures began shipping to retailers nationwide this month.

“I loved applesauce growing up, and it’s something that I would still eat regularly as an adult, but most options are lacking in that bright, fresh-picked apple flavor because they’re cooked at high temperatures and have added preservatives and fillers,” says Cassandra Curtis, co-founder and COO of Once Upon a Farm. “We’re so passionate about this new line because it is truly unique in the category, and a whole-food snack we know everyone from parents, to college students, to babies will love. Our applesauces taste unlike anything else on the market because they are made only with fresh organic apples that are handpicked then cold-pressed, resulting in the purest flavor possible. This is a gamechanger for the category we can’t wait to share with the world!”

Like all Once Upon a Farm products, the blends are made with high pressure pascalization (HPP); a cold pressure process that preserves the nutrients, flavors, aromas, colors and textures of the whole, fresh ingredients. Applesauce Adventures are perfect as a snack straight out of the pouch, on top of yogurt, as an egg replacement in recipes or in a smoothie. Conveniently packaged in re-sealable pouches for snacking at home or on-the-go, shoppers can purchase the blends in four-pack boxes for $6.99.

All Once Upon a Farm foods are USDA Certified Organic, Kosher, and Non-GMO Project Verified, and are free from any processed purees, concentrates or preservatives. Once Upon a Farm’s unique BPA-Free Certified pouch packaging also encourages self-feeding, while offering flexibility and convenience whether at home or traveling. The blends can also be left un-refrigerated for up to four hours, taken on-the-go with an ice pack, or frozen and thawed to accommodate mealtimes anywhere at any time of day.