Optimum Nutrition Introduces ON Cake Bites

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Optimum Nutrition ("ON") introduced ON Cake Bites. The whipped protein snack cakes come in three flavors – Birthday Cake, Red Velvet and Chocolate Dipped Cherry.

"Optimum Nutrition is committed to helping people achieve their fitness goals. To do that, we listen to our athletes to understand their 'wish lists' and the challenges they may have in staying on track. Cake Bites represents the next advancement in our ongoing innovation with taste, premium ingredients and overall experience as priorities," says Stuart Heflin, director of North American marketing for ON.

Noting that those on strict fitness and nutrition programs often crave sweet snacks and desserts, Heflin says, "ON Cake Bites are a treat that feels like a 'cheat,' but delivers a high protein, option with only four to five grams of sugar."

Each serving of ON Cake Bites – which consists of three snack cakes in a pack – contains 20 grams of protein from a blend of milk protein and whey protein isolate and is 250 calories or less.

"When you're on a fitness program – whether training, working out or playing competitive sports – you have moments when you really want something sweet and satisfying," says Steve Cook, IFBB professional physique competitor and Team ON athlete. "You don't want to cave and grab a pastry or candy bar. Cake Bites are the perfect solution. The whipped protein is a different texture and flavor than a protein bar and the cakes are bite sized. Even the packaging is more like a dessert."