Ortega Launches Good Grains Taco Shells and Crispy Taco Toppers

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Ortega debuted its Ortega Good Grains Taco Shells, taco shells with unique, on-trend ingredients baked right into the shell, and Ortega Crispy Taco Toppers.

An alternative to the traditional corn shell, Ortega Good Grains Taco Shells are crafted with artisanal blends of real corn, unique grains and thoughtful ingredients baked into, and clearly visible within, each shell. Ortega Good Grains Taco Shells are made with whole kernel corn, giving them an authentic taste and a distinctive flavor, aroma and texture. Available in four different varieties—Blue Corn, White Corn with Chia Seeds, Yellow Corn & Ancient Grains and Whole Grain & Lentil—there's a flavor for every palate. Ortega Good Grains Taco Shells are available in packs of 10 for a suggested retail price of $1.99.

"The introduction of Ortega Good Grains Taco Shells satisfies the growing interest in high quality meal solutions that are affordable and accessible," said Haven Cockerham, vice president and general manager at B&G Foods. "From moms to millennials, consumers want great taste at a reasonable price. They also want to feel good about the ingredients of the food that they are bringing into their homes."

Ortega Crispy Taco Toppers are available in Jalapeño and Onion varieties, they boast real jalapeño and onion slices lightly breaded and fried for a crunchy finish. The versatile toppers can be added to tacos, salads and burgers or enjoyed on their own as a zesty snack. The suggested retail price for a 3.5 oz. re-sealable pouch is $2.79.

"The launch of Ortega Good Grains Taco Shells and Crispy Taco Toppers represents Ortega's commitment to creating innovative products that help bring families together around the dinner table," added Cockerham.