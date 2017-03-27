Otis Spunkmeyer Receives National Parenting Product Awards

By Natalie Taylor

Otis Spunkmeyer has received two awards from the National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA). The NAPPA tests hundreds of foods and other products across numerous categories. Winners of the award—like the Otis Spunkmeyer Chocolate Chunk Cookie and the Otis Spunkmeyer Iced Lemon Loaf Cake—were evaluated and tested by a panel of industry experts and family testers.

“We’re so excited to have won this award as it's parent and kid tested, and approved,” says Charice Grace, brand manager of Otis Spunkmeyer. “Our delicious sweets are made with No Funky Stuff, meaning we are free from artificial colors and flavors, and ensure our recipes taste as home-made as possible, while still being a convenient option in the snack aisle.”

The Otis Spunkmeyer retail line has 20 individually wrapped treats, including snack cakes, loaf cakes and cookies. The winning foods include:

Chocolate Chunk Cookie: The signature Chocolate Chunk Cookie got a makeover last year and joined the new “No Funky Stuff” retail line. Featuring molasses and dark Swiss chocolate chunks, these cookies are available for a suggested retail price of $3.49-$4.49

Iced Lemon Loaf Cake: Topped with tangy lemon flavored icing and made with real ingredients, this treat is available for a suggested retail price of $3.49-4.49.

“This Chocolate Chunk Cookie tastes like a cookie I’d share with my child. So often packaged sweets have additives that make it taste fake. Our product testers found this tastes homemade,” says Carolyn Richardson, NAPPA project manager. “Families respect the NAPPA seal because they know we will give them honest feedback from both parents and experts about things they will see in the aisle at the grocery store.”

Otis Spunkmeyer is available at grocery stores nationwide including Walmart, and sold online via Amazon Fresh.