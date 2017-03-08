Our Little Rebellion Introduces Protein Crisps Line

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Our Little Rebellion will debut a new line of light and crispy protein-packed snacks, Protein Crisps, at Natural Products Expo West, March 9-12, 2017. Boasting 10 grams of plant-based protein per serving, the new Protein Crisps will be available in three flavors: Wasabi Ginger with Honey, Hot Buffalo and Sweet & Smokey BBQ. Attendees of Expo West will be among the first to taste the new snack innovation, and are invited to visit the Our Little Rebellion booth #4348 for samples and more information.

At only 90 calories per serving, the snacks are a new low-calorie way to integrate more plant-based protein at lunch and dinner, between meals, before or after a sweat session, parties and more, company officials say.

“Protein is something that many people struggle to get enough of everyday, especially from their snacks,” says Paul Nardone, chief executive officer at BFY Brands, parent company of Our Little Rebellion. “With the explosion of plant-based protein, and shoppers reinventing mealtime by snacking more frequently and therefore demanding more from their snacks, creating a protein-packed snack that still delivers on our brand promise has been in our crosshairs for some time. Everything we make has to taste amazing first and foremost, be made with ingredient transparency, and be non-GMO and gluten-free. Our new Protein Crisps check every box, and we’re eager to see how consumers and retailers alike respond.”

Like all other Our Little Rebellion snacks, new Protein Crisps are never fried. The snacks are also Non-GMO Project Verified, certified gluten free, and contain no artificial anything. Additional flavor details include: Wasabi Ginger with Honey; Hot Buffalo; and Sweet & Smokey BBQ.

Protein Crisps will begin shipping in April 2017 with a suggested retail price of $3.99/5 oz. bag.