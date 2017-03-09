PARTNERS, A Tasteful Choice Company Unveils Sprouted Lentil & Ancient Grains Snack Crackers

By Rebekah Marcarelli

PARTNERS, A Tasteful Choice Company, has unveiled Blue Star Farms Organic Sprouted Lentil & Ancient Grains Snack Crackers. The newest flavor to join the existing line of USDA Organic Blue Star Farms crackers, the crispy new variety is oven-baked and crafted with a blend ingredients including sprouted lentil, sprouted millet, sorghum and chia seeds. Expo West attendees are invited to visit the PARTNERS booth #4475 to satisfy their cracker cravings with the gourmet option and meet the master behind the cracker, PARTNERS founder Marian Harris.

“Our new Blue Star Farms Organic Sprouted Lentil & Ancient Grains Snack Crackers give people with a passion for organic snacks a truly better-for-you option that doesn’t taste bland like traditional crackers,” says Cara Figgins, owner and vice president of sales at PARTNERS. “Boasting well-balanced, subtle but satisfying flavors that let the ingredients shine, our newest organic cracker is a versatile option that pairs perfectly with a spectrum of cheeses, soups, exotic dips and spreads, or can be enjoyed solo. We’re excited to have retailers and buyers explore a truly unique organic cracker that stays true to our commitment to hand-make our snacks with real, honest ingredients.”

Combining on-trend ingredients like chia seeds and lentils, Blue Star Farms Organic Sprouted Lentil & Ancient Grains Snack Crackers are crafted exclusively with authentic non-GMO and Kof-K Kosher ingredients that are slow-baked to a crispy texture at the brand’s family-owned bakery of 25 years. Joining the Blue Star Farms family of organic crackers including Whole Wheat and Multigrain & Flax, the new flavor is free of high fructose corn syrup, preservatives, and hydrogenated oils.

Blue Star Farms Organic Sprouted Lentil & Ancient Grains Snack Crackers are now available at traditional and natural grocery stores nationwide, including Fred Meyer, Gelsons, Wegmans, Harris Teeter, Save Mart, Bristol Farms and more, and online at Amazon.com.