Pacific Foods Introduces New Organic Tomatoes

By Natalie Taylor

Canned tomatoes are getting a fresh upgrade from Pacific Foods this month. The family-owned company has introduced five Organic Tomato varieties packaged in BPA-free cartons. Pacific Foods is promising a noticeable difference in flavor that will have consumers think twice about the tomatoes they use for foods like bruschetta and sauces.

“Most people think all packaged tomatoes are the same but it’s simply not true,” says Kimberly Nieves, brand manager at Pacific Foods. “Thoughtful ingredient selection and cooking method can noticeably elevate the flavor of packaged tomatoes, even when cooked into recipes. At Pacific, we start with the most flavorful variety then treat it with care to bring out the perfect balance of sweetness and acidity, natural texture and rich color.”

Pacific’s simple recipe features Roma variety tomatoes, known for their flavor and meatiness. Gentle steam peeling removes skins without the use of lye, while a “flasheat” preservation process reduces cook time by 90 percent compared to canned varieties. Authentic flavor, texture and nutrition are sealed in with no chemicals, additives or anything artificial.

“Our tomatoes live up to the same standards for quality as all of our other cooking staples like broth, stock and beans,” adds Nieves. “We use as few ingredients as possible, making sure each one has a purpose to let the true flavor shine through. One bite of our tomatoes and you’ll taste the difference.”

Pacific’s Organic Tomato varieties include Diced; Strained; Crushed; Crushed with Onion, Garlic & Basil and Tomato Sauce. Naturally free of GMOs and gluten-free, they’re packaged in BPA-free, shelf-stable cartons and available now at natural food stores and conventional grocers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $3.99-$4.99 for 26.46 ounces.