Patagonia Provisions Launches New Side Dishes

By Natalie Taylor

Kamut International’s KAMUT brand khorasan wheat will be a featured ingredient in two new quick cooking side dishes from Patagonia Provisions. The company, part of Patagonia Works, was launched in 2012 with the mission to offer ethically and sustainably sourced food products. The two products, available nationwide in Patagonia Stores and online, include:

Patagonia Provisions Organic Savory Grains Kale + KAMUT brand khorasan wheat ($6.50)

Patagonia Provisions Organic Savory Grains Mushroom + KAMUT brand khorasan wheat ($6.50)

Made from 100-percent certified-organic bulgur wheat, quinoa and KAMUT brand khorasan wheat, the ancient grains are high in fiber, low in fat, provide a source of meat-free protein and have nourished humanity for thousands of years. When grown with organic regenerative practices, ancient grains are also easy on the planet. The light, fluffy texture and nutty, whole-grain taste make for a side dish with meat, fish or fresh veggies. Patagonia Provisions’ Savory Grains cook up quickly by adding boiling water, covering and waiting a few minutes.

Patagonia Provisions is dedicated to finding solutions to repair the food chain. While food is a new direction for Patagonia, it’s always been a keen interest of founder Yvon Chouinard, who believes that organic regenerative agriculture has the potential to be a major part of the solution to the environmental crisis. The food industry is one of the biggest industries on earth and a massive contributor to global warming. Most of the world’s food is produced using methods that reduce biodiversity, decimate soil and contribute to climate change. Yet food done differently holds a special potential, not only to reduce negative impacts on the planet, but also to reverse them entirely. That’s why Patagonia started a food company. The company believes food can and should be a part of the solution to the environmental crisis, grown in ways that restore our land, water and wildlife, which are thoughts echoed by Bob Quinn, Ph.D., organic farmer and founder of Kamut International.

“The philosophy of Kamut International has always been to preserve the purity, uniqueness and authenticity of the ancient khorasan wheat variety while promoting organic agriculture, fairness and sustainability for farmers,” says Quinn. “We are delighted that KAMUT wheat continues to be selected as a main ingredient in new nutritious and delicious food offerings, in this case with Patagonia Provisions, a brand that is not only well-known and trusted, but also very much identifies with similar philosophies as we do.”

KAMUT brand khorasan wheat is an ancient grain, guaranteed under the KAMUT brand to always be grown certified organic, never hybridized or genetically modified and non-GMO. In studies, KAMUT brand khorasan wheat has been found to reduce inflammation and improve conditions of those suffering from diabetes, heart disease and irritable bowel syndrome. In all of these published reports, KAMUT brand khorasan wheat products were compared with modern wheat products in double blind crossover studies with human volunteers.

KAMUT wheat can be found in more than 2,000 products throughout the world and in brands like Bob’s Red Mill, Nature’s Path and Eden Foods and Kashi.