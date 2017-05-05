Peapod Expands Meal Kits Line With Frontera Brand Kits

By Natalie Taylor

Peapod has introduced three new meal kits featuring Frontera, the gourmet Mexican food line from chef Rick Bayless and Conagra Brands. The new kits contain pre-measured, pre-cut and pre-washed ingredients for meals made in 30 minutes or less that can be added to customers' Peapod carts. The Frontera kits join Peapod's rapidly growing lineup of popular kits, as sales for Peapod kits have increased more than 250 percent in the last year.

Currently available in Peapod's Chicago market and rolling out to others this summer, the prepared recipes include Grouper with Tomatillo-Avocado Sauce, Ancient Grain Chorizo Cazuela, and Sweet + Savory Pork Tacos, and already boast a high four-out-of-five satisfaction rating. Many of the products are available for less than $5 per serving, with no subscription required, and are available in 4-6 serving size options.

"Peapod prides itself at providing real solutions for its customers, from the convenience of reliable grocery delivery to creating stress-free one pot meals," says Tony Stallone, vice president of merchandising for Peapod. "Working with partners like Conagra is really helping us fill a need with busy consumers, and we're seeing that firsthand in our sales data. Not only are kits tremendously popular with some of our most loyal shoppers, but they also seem to be attracting new fans."

In addition to meal kits, Peapod's full grocery store selection also includes a wide variety of ready to heat, eat and cook items, including pre-cut veggies and up and coming fresh innovations like zucchini noodles and cauliflower rice. Peapod also offers freshly prepared meat and veggie kabobs as well as household favorites like rotisserie chickens that make it that much easier to stick to meal planning resolutions without sacrificing taste or quality. In Chicago, cocktail kits like the Margarita Kit from partner Beam Suntory have had shoppers saying "cheers" as well!

"The Frontera brand is a staple for any home that loves contemporary and bold Mexican recipes. By partnering with Peapod on these meal kits, we're helping consumers prepare a homemade meal with fresh ingredients that can be made in a matter of minutes, yet still delivers an authentic Mexican experience," says Dale Clemiss, senior vice president, Gourmet Food Group at Conagra Brands.