Pearson Candy Company Introduces Dark Chocolate Thins

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Pearson Candy Company has introduced the first products from its new 7th Street Confections brand — Dark Chocolate Thins. The new product line is being introduced at the Sweets & Snacks Expo May 23-25, 2017 in Chicago (booth #1029).

“For more than a hundred years, Pearson’s has been known for creating innovate products that stand the test of time,” says Michael Keller, CEO of Pearson Candy Company. “Having co-manufactured one of the industry’s leading snacking chocolates for four years, we intimately understand what works and what doesn’t when it comes to creating a unique taste experience. We took our time crafting Dark Chocolate Thins out of the finest ingredients so we can offer consumers interesting flavor and texture combinations from our new brand, 7th Street Confections.”

The new line of Dark Chocolate Thins aligns with the current trend of “better for you” snacks that incorporate healthier ingredients, company officials say. Specifically, the snacking chocolate combines dark chocolate — known for its antioxidants — lower sugar and calories, with fruits, nuts and grains that provide their own nutritional benefits. Additionally, freeze-dried fruit is used to provide the most nutrients next to fresh fruit. All 7th Street Confections are non-GMO and contain no artificial colors or flavors.

Following the launch, three seasonal flavors will be added for the holidays — dark chocolate with pretzel & peppermint, white chocolate with raspberry & dark chocolate chips and milk chocolate with sugar cookie & sprinkles.

“As consumer’s snacking preferences continue to evolve, we needed to be in a position to continually provide innovative confections items and unique flavors,” says Keller. “Through the 7th Street Confection brand, we have a platform to leverage more than a century’s worth of candy making abilities and heritage. It is our mission to find the next ‘Salted Nut Roll’ or “Bit-O-Honey’ that will be enjoyed by generations to come.”

Available in 4.7-ounce standup reclosable bags, the Dark Chocolate Thins will be available at grocery, mass, specialty retail and convenience stores for a suggested retail price of $4.49.