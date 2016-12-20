Pepperidge Farm Launches Toasted Marshmallow Milano Cookies Nationwide

By Lindsey Wojcik

Pepperidge Farm will make its Toasted Marshmallow Milano cookie available nationwide Jan. 1. The launch marks the brand's eleventh Milano cookie flavor. The flavor was launched exclusively at Target stores in November.

“Consumers who love Milano cookies have come to expect excitement and assortment when it comes to our cookies," says Chris Tanner, executive chef at Pepperidge Farm. "To that end, we are constantly working with consumers to understand what new flavors and trends they would like to experience with our cookie."

The process of creating a new Milano cookie flavor starts with culinary inspiration, Tanner says. The company worked to recreate all the tastes and aromas that consumers experience when they bite into a toasted marshmallow.

"After selecting our culinary inspiration we use baker and confectionary experts to recreate those experiences in our new Milano cookie," Tanner adds. "We repeat this approach with any new flavor we are trying to create.

“Toasted marshmallow is a perennial favorite when it comes to the summer s'mores season," Tanner says. "However in the winter months, we have seen toasted marshmallows making their way into desserts and drinks because it not only warms up people's spirits but reminds them of the summer months when they typically enjoy S'mores.”