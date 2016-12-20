PepsiCo Introduces LIFEWTR

By Rebekah Marcarelli

PepsiCo introduced LIFEWTR, a premium bottled water that features packaging created by artists.

Available across the United States beginning in February 2017, LIFEWTR is a purified water, pH balanced with electrolytes added for taste. The product is packaged in a bottle that serves as a canvas for art and design and features rotating label motifs created by emerging artists. The brand's biggest equity – the label – will serve as a platform for emerging and developing artists to be seen and discovered on a broad scale, and their work will serve as a spark of creativity and dose of inspiration and creative uplift.

Released in a series of three, and changing several times a year, LIFEWTR designs will provide exposure for artists and creatives from the worlds of graphic design, fashion, fine arts, photography and more.

"Our LIFEWTR artists will turn the traditional bottle label into a unique masterpiece that speaks to the creativity – and source of creation – linked to the brand's core," says Brad Jakeman, president, Global Beverage Group – PepsiCo. "LIFEWTR is a huge priority for us and an exciting global big bet, and we've worked hard to make a premium bottled water experience that combines the right mix of a clean, pure taste with eye-catching packaging and an authentic connection to the consumer. We can't wait to bring this brand to consumers around the world, beginning with the United States."

The Series 1 label designs feature the work of the following artists.

MOMO – Most recognized for his vivid, large-scale murals in public spaces, made with homemade and adapted tools, and seen most notably in Jamaica, Italy and the United States.

Craig & Karl – With Craig based in New York and Karl in London, this transatlantic duo collaborates to create bold work which communicates simple messages in a thoughtful and humorous way.

Jason Woodside – His large-scale works infuse optimism through color and design and have appeared in New York, Paris, Los Angeles and Sydney.

"We created LIFEWTR to be as inspirational as it is functional and we're thrilled to introduce the brand into our growing and diverse beverage portfolio," says Seth Kaufman, chief marketing officer – PepsiCo North America Beverages. "We recently announced our renewed Performance with Purpose goals and this is a prime example of this vision coming to life as we continue to transform our portfolio to offer top-selling beverage choices for every consumer lifestyle and occasion."

LIFEWTR was announced at the annual Beverage Digest Future Smarts Conference in New York. LIFEWTR will be available in two sizes: 700mL for a suggested retail price of $2.06 and 1L for a suggested retail price of $2.70. The 700ml bottle comes with a convenient sports cap.