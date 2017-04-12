Perky Jerky Launches Premium Line of 100 Percent Grass-Fed Beef Sticks

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Perky Jerky is launching a line of 100 percent grass-fed beef sticks. The Perky Jerky stick line is the perfect on-the-go snack for millennials – an important demographic that currently serves as the national driver behind snack sales, company officials say.

“Consumers look for convenient snacks that will fuel their bodies throughout the day without compromising their health,” said Brian Levin, CEO and founder of Perky Jerky. “Our new 100 percent grass-fed beef stick product line is all about bringing consumers a product that they can feel confident about eating and also feel good about giving their children to eat. We’re excited to offer beef sticks in our signature jerky flavors with clean ingredient lists, providing customers with a new and convenient meat stick in a class of its own."

Perky Jerky’s 100-percent grass-fed beef sticks are available in the following flavors: More than Just Original, Tasty Teriyaki, Brewmaster’s Pale Ale and Jammin’ Jamaican. The sticks are available for purchase now at perkyjerky.com and Amazon, with distribution at additional retailers starting this month for $1.99 - $2.29 per stick.