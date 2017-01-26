Pete and Gerry’s Unveils Hard-Boiled Egg Pouches

By Lindsey Wojcik

Pete and Gerry’s has unveiled its Hard-Boiled Eggs. Building on the success of the 6- and 12-pack carton offerings, the hard-boiled eggs will be the first Certified Humane organic hard-boiled egg to market, say company officials.

The resealable, portable pouch offers a high-protein snack with just 60 calories per serving. They are packed with 6-grams of protein and are the perfect pre-peeled, ready to eat snack, officials add. Available in a six-pack for under $5, shoppers can find these in supermarkets nationwide in March.

Pete and Gerry's Organic eggs are available at more than 9,600 retail locations, coast to coast. The egg producer has Certified B-Corporation status, and the company's Certified Humane, Free Range eggs have grown as consumer demand for more ethically sourced eggs has driven the category, officials add.

"Our unwavering commitment to Certified Humane Free Range egg production, made possible through a network of over 120 independent, small family farms is the heart of our business," says Jesse Laflamme, chief executive farmer of Pete and Gerry's Organics, LLC. "It's a principle we've never compromised, making our growth all the more meaningful as a true testament to our belief that scale—and success in business—can be achieved while still ensuring happy, healthy lives for both our hens and farmer partners."