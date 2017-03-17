Philadelphia Introduces Two New Cream Cheese Lines

By Natalie Taylor

Philadelphia Cream Cheese has launched two new products: Cheesecake Cups and Bagel Chips & Cream Cheese Dips. Made with real ingredients, including fresh milk and real cream, Cheesecake Cups is a sweet, creamy treat, while Bagel Chips & Cream Cheese Dips is creamy and crunchy snack.

"People are busier than ever and are asking us for simple food solutions that are less processed and can easily fit into their lifestyles," says Ken Padgett, associate director of marketing for Philadelphia Cream Cheese. "With Cheesecake Cups, we are filling the need for a single-portioned, rich quality dessert, and with Bagel Chips & Cream Cheese Dips, we are giving consumers a crunchy snack pack with bagel chips and cream cheese pairings that won't disappoint your taste buds."

Philadelphia Cheesecake Cups

Philadelphia Cheesecake Cups is made with real ingredients like fresh milk, real cream and real fruit, chocolate or caramel topping, and does not contain any artificial flavors or dyes. The product comes in a pre-portioned cup and can be found in the ready-to-eat desserts aisle.

The Philadelphia Cheesecake Cups line is available in four flavors, including Cheesecake with Strawberries, Cheesecake with Milk Chocolate Sauce, Cheesecake with Cherries and Cheesecake with Salted Caramel Sauce.

Philadelphia Bagel Chips & Cream Cheese Dips

Philadelphia Bagel Chips & Cream Cheese Dips is sold in portable snack cups and made with real fruit and vegetables, fresh milk and real cream, with no artificial flavors.

The Philadelphia Bagel Chips & Cream Cheese Dips line is available in four flavors, including Strawberry Cream Cheese Dip & Multigrain Bagel Chips, Garden Vegetable Cream Cheese Dip & Multigrain Bagel Chips, Chive and Onion Cream Cheese Dip & Multigrain Bagel Chips, Brown Sugar & Cinnamon Cream Cheese Dip & Multigrain Bagel Chips.