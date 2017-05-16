Pilgrim’s Launches Gold’n Plump Fully Cooked Chicken Sausage Line

By Natalie Taylor

Pilgrim's has launched a line of chicken sausages under its Gold'n Plump label. Fully cooked and ready to heat on the backyard grill or stovetop, Gold'n Plump chicken sausages are available now in Midwest supermarkets and national retailers. The new line ranges from traditional chicken sausage flavors like Italian Cheese & Peppers to flavor combinations like Bacon Gouda, Hickory Smoked Apple, Jalapeno Cheddar, and Spinach & Asiago.

"Gold'n Plump culinary experts, working in our test kitchen, carefully combined and layered flavors to create these distinctive artisan offerings because consumers expect chicken sausages to have bold, unique flavors," says Tracy Miller, director of product innovation for the brand. "We are focusing on new products like Gold'n Plump chicken sausages that meet consumers' need for quick, convenient meals made with clean ingredients."

Starting with premium-quality, boneless and skinless thigh meat from chickens raised with no antibiotics–ever in Minnesota and Wisconsin, the chicken sausage line features whole ingredients such as bacon; cheeses like Gouda, aged Parmesan and Asiago; peppers; and herbs and spices. The product line is free of monosodium glutamate (MSG), fillers, preservatives, gluten, and artificial flavors and colors. The Hickory Smoked Apple, Italian Cheese & Peppers, Jalapeno Cheddar, and Spinach & Asiago varieties are also free from nitrates and nitrites.

The new sausages offer 13 to 15 grams of high-quality protein per link and up to 73 percent less fat than pork sausages. Plus, the products offer a traditional sausage texture with a coarse grind of chicken in a pork casing. Vacuum-packed for freshness, each 12-ounce package includes four 3-ounce links. The new sausage line is available in grocers' refrigerated fully cooked sausage section with suggested a retail price of $5.99 per package.

"Gold'n Plump is particularly excited that the new line will launch in time for backyard grill-outs," adds Miller. "Grilling and tailgating enthusiasts will love the bold flavors, juicy bite and quick cooking convenience of Gold'n Plump fully cooked chicken sausages."

The release of the five new flavors comes as Gold'n Plump kicks off a campaign to raise awareness of the brand. The Gold'n Plump chicken sausages launch will be supported with digital, social media and out-of-home advertising (appearing at select University of Minnesota Gopher football games and Metro Transit light rail stations in its home market of Minnesota this fall). The product line will also be promoted in select grocery stores with sampling and coupon offers.