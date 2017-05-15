Placon Introduces New Microwavable Containers

By Natalie Taylor

Placon, a North American plastic packaging designer and manufacturer, has launched its newest product as part of its HomeFresh stock food packaging line. The HomeFresh Entrée containers are made from microwave-friendly polypropylene and provide a new modern look and unsurpassed functionality to hot meal offerings.

“Freshly prepared, grab-and-go foods are in great demand in the current market,” says Ben Brummerhop, Placon’s stock food sales manager. “The new HomeFresh Entrée containers meet the needs of the end user by providing an entire meal through convenience and functionality.”

The new microwavable containers include unique modular stacking features and allow the products to double stack and inter stack together. Sized to fit into standard small and large carryout bags, the containers will not slide or spill, and deep snap grooves allow the lids to close securely with an audible snap while still opening easily. Additionally, the containers are reusable and recyclable.

Available in five stacking sizes from 8-32 ounces, the sealable containers also include a variety of lid options offering additional product versatility and merchandising options. Hot dish lids made from polypropylene come in two sizes, with and without vents. A PET lid option, made from EcoStar post-consumer recycled PET, is also available for cold-case food applications.

Placon will be offering samples of its products at NRA booth #214 and IDDBA booth #4356.