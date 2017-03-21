Poland Spring Celebrates Local Greatness With New Campaign

By Natalie Taylor

Poland Spring Brand 100% Natural Spring Water has unveiled a new brand marketing campaign, Greatness Springs from Here, created to celebrate the uniqueness of the Poland Spring region and its people. The campaign—focused on the Northeast region where Poland Spring is sourced—highlights residents who pursue a passion, make a positive impact in their local community and have a personal story that defies conventions, according to company officials.

Edna Mitchell, an 88-year-old volunteer ambulance driver of Montville, Maine, is the first to be featured in the Greatness Springs from Here campaign.

“Edna’s vitality and passion for helping people is what inspired us to share her story as part of the Greatness Springs from Here campaign,” says Amy Wirtanen, vice president, general manager, Regional Spring Waters for Nestlé Waters North America. “The positive impact she makes in her community embodies the kind of greatness we’d like to celebrate. As neighbors who live and work in Maine, our Poland Spring employees know there are many ordinary people doing extraordinary things throughout the region. We hope our campaign will instill a sense of pride among those who live in Maine and inspire others to share their stories,” Wirtanen adds.

Poland Spring is the first of Nestlé Waters North America’s six regional spring water brands to launch the Greatness Springs from Here campaign. The campaign kicks off with a 30-second online spot featuring Mitchell, targeted to the northeast region where Poland Spring is sourced and sold. Additional brand content will include employee stories and social media content highlighting local greatness.