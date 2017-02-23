Popcornopolis Launches Confection Popcorn Line

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Popcornopolis is expanding its offerings to include Zebra by Popcornopolis — a new line of five confection-style gourmet popcorn snacks made with organic popcorn, premium chocolate, and hand-selected ingredients with no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.

The decadent chocolate-drizzled snack line, developed by Popcornopolis’ Cordon Bleu-trained chef, features five varieties inspired by the brand’s popular Zebra Popcorn: Chocolate Stripe: Dark and White Chocolate Drizzled Caramel Corn; Chocolate Peanut Butter: Milk Chocolate and Peanut Butter Drizzled Caramel Corn; White Chocolate Macadamia: White Chocolate Drizzled Caramel Corn with Macadamia Nuts; Chocolate Candy Cane: Dark Chocolate Drizzled Caramel Corn with Crushed Peppermint (Holiday Edition); White Chocolate Pumpkin Spice: White Chocolate Drizzled Caramel Corn with Pumpkin and Spices (Holiday Edition).

Zebra by Popcornopolis is gluten-free, non-GMO, made with USDA certified organic popcorn, and popped in coconut oil. Every ingredient – premium chocolate, pure cane sugar, creamery-fresh butter and more – is free from artificial colors, flavors and preservatives.

“Zebra by Popcornopolis epitomizes our promise to create incredible snack experiences for our customers,” says Wally Arnold, owner and mayor of Popcornopolis. “Like all our gourmet popcorn snacks, each of these new varieties is crafted in small batches with extraordinary care using fresh, wholesome ingredients we are proud to list on our packages.”

Debuting at ExpoWest in Anaheim, California, March 10-12, 2017, Zebra by Popcornopolis will be on grocery shelves across the country in July 2017. The five varieties will be sold in re-sealable 6-ounce pouches.