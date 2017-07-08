Edit ModuleShow Tags
Post Consumer Brands Brings Back OREO O's

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Post Consumer Brands and Mondelēz International have teamed up for the return of OREO O's, a cereal from the 1990s and 2000s. Originally launched in 1998, OREO O's have been off store shelves since 2007.

"Cereal lovers around the world have been asking to bring back this cereal for an entire decade, so we are thrilled to be able to work with Mondelēz International to make this sweet dream come true," says Roxanne Bernstein, vice president of marketing, at Post Consumer Brands. "Similar to the original cereal our fans loved, the new OREO O's will provide a total sensory overload of chocolate and cookies and crème sure to satisfy established and new fans alike."

Post OREO O's started rolling out to select store shelves in June and will be available at grocers nationwide beginning in January. Post is also introducing new HONEY MAID S'mores cereal this month. 

