Post Introduces Cinnamon Pebbles

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Post Consumer Brands unveiled Cinnamon Pebbles, a new twist on the classic Pebbles products. Each box is packed with a cinnamon sweet taste, company officials say.

"We're always looking to bring to life new and innovative flavors, and with the growing popularity and consumer demand for all-things cinnamon, it's the perfect time to add this delicious flavor to the Pebbles product line," says Oliver Perez, senior brand manager at Post Consumer Brands. "Similar to the classic Fruity and Cocoa Pebbles brands, the new Cinnamon Pebbles cereal will provide a total sensory overload. As soon as you open a box of Cinnamon Pebbles, the sweet cinnamon smell really comes to life."

Recipes such as Cocoa Pebbles Churros or Fruity Pebbles Cereal Milk Doughnuts can easily be made with Cinnamon Pebbles for a unique twist on these traditional sweet treats, officials say.