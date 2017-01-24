PowerBar Introduces 360-Degree Clean Start Campaign with Ryan Lochte

By Rebekah Marcarelli

PowerBar introduced its year-long Clean Start Pledge designed to inspire and motivate everyone to move forward from the past and better themselves in 2017, company officials say.

According to a recent PowerBar survey on commitment and goal-setting, two-thirds of Americans say they’re in need of a clean start and are determined to make 2017 a productive year after 2016 didn’t play out as hoped. PowerBar is helping to jumpstart their efforts with the brand’s new Clean Whey Bars which offer nutrient dense, ingredient rich energy with 20-grams of high quality protein and no artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners. As part of the Clean Start movement, PowerBar is giving away more than 500,000 Clean Whey Protein Bars to provide the energy needed for consumers to begin their Clean Start this year.

To kick off the campaign, PowerBar will feature Olympic gold medalist Ryan Lochte in the Clean Start digital advertising creative. The 60-second anthem video can be viewed on the new microsite, PowerBarCleanStart.com, and also on media in 30- and 15-second versions. In the spot, Lochte reflects on his journey and desire to wipe away the past and start clean in 2017.

“This year, PowerBar is providing us all with a Clean Start,” says Lochte. “I basically lived off PowerBars during the Beijing Olympics, but as I look to the future, I’m excited about the brand’s commitment to cleaning up its ingredients with the new Clean Whey products. As I move forward in 2017, and recommit to swimming faster, I’m excited these bars will be part of my daily nutrition to provide the extra energy I need to stick to my Clean Start Pledge.”

The PowerBar Clean Start Pledge is the first 360-degree campaign from the brand in more than 10 years and will span multiple touchpoints including digital, social, public relations, sports marketing, consumer promotions and influencer outreach.

“We can all use a clean start, especially at the beginning of the new year,” says Doug Cornille, premier nutrition vice president of marketing. “We know athletes today are constantly striving to reach optimal performance, much like the PowerBar brand. As we continue to embrace our clean start, through evolved products and improved nutrition in the Clean Whey product line, we look forward to inspiring others to work hard on theirs. PowerBar is here to help provide the nutrition needed to do so.”

The campaign kicked off with a homepage takeover on Bleacher Report, featuring the new Lochte video, plus targeted pre-roll on Mashable, ESPN, Hulu, YouTube, Buzzfeed, and a video buy in the MyFitnessPal app. The videos will also drive to PowerBarCleanStart.com where consumers can take the pledge, get inspired by others’ pledges and stories, and receive a free Clean Whey Protein Bar to provide a little energy to help them take their first steps. Fans visiting PowerBarCleanStart.com will also have the opportunity to create their own personalized Lochte Clean Start video message using AdGreetz technology to share via social channels.

After kicking of the Clean Start Pledge with Lochte, social influencers, including all 100 members of Team PowerBar, will also share their Clean Start stories on social media and document their progress throughout the year.