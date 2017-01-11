Pringles Introduces LOUD Lineup

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Pringles introduced a flavor line-up – Pringles LOUD. The crunchy corn- and grain and veggie-based crisps are available in five varieties.

The Pringles LOUD line-up got a makeover, revealing black packaging, five new tastes and two textures – which snack consumers can find at retailers nationwide starting January 2017.

"We're excited to introduce Pringles LOUD to all the snack rebels out there," says Kurt Simon, director of marketing for Pringles. "Fans craving a little food adventure are sure to love the LOUD crunch and flavor."

See the new flavors below:

Fiery Chili Lime: The corn crisps feature a spicy tomato flavor and a splash of lime.

Mighty Margherita Pizza: This grain and veggie crisp is layered with the classic ingredients of the popular pizza – tomato, basil and mozzarella – inspired by the colors of the Italian flag.

Salsa Fiesta: Corn-based Pringles inspired by salsa.

Spicy Queso: Corn chips with flavors of cheese and peppers.

Super Cheesy Italian: Grain and veggie chips with parmesan and herbs.