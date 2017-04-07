RIPE Craft Juices Continues Nationwide Expansion

By Natalie Taylor

RIPE Craft Juice and RIPE Bar Juice are bringing fresh juices and cocktail mixes to leading grocery chains across the country. RIPE Craft Juices and Bar Juices are created with the fruits and vegetables, use the minimum in processing and offer a juice that provides freshness, taste and nutrition.

"Consumers today are increasingly focused on the provenance of their produce, and the grocery stores where they shop are responding with the brands they stock," says Keith Benoit, chief sales officer, FreshBev. "We're thrilled that so many of the country's leading grocery chains have joined the RIPE movement."

Beginning this spring, RIPE Craft Juices and Bar Juices will be available at:

These new stores join an existing retail network, which includes Whole Foods in New England and New York, (Bar and Craft Juice); Whole Foods in Colorado and South West (Bar Juice); H.E.B. in Texas (Craft Juices); Raley's in Northern California (Bar and Craft Juice). In addition, the Bar and Craft Juices are also available on Amazon.com.

At the RIPE Craft Juicery in New Haven, Conn., every step in the making of fresh juices is managed to ensure the time from grower to refrigerator is days as opposed to weeks. All juice extraction is done under one roof and never above 40 degrees. Within minutes of being extracted, the liquid is bottled and submitted to high-pressure technology, making them safe and helping preserve of the color, flavor, aroma and nutrition.

RIPE Bar and Craft Juices are available in 12.2-ounce bottles and 46-ounce multi-serve pouches. RIPE Bar Juices are available in 750ml bottles.