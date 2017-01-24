Ready Pac Foods Debuts Limited Edition Roasted Beets & Baby Greens Bistro Bowl

By Lindsey Wojcik

Following the holiday launch of its Limited Edition Pumpkin Spice Bistro Bowl, Ready Pac Foods has launched its latest seasonal creation: Roasted Beets & Baby Greens Bistro Bowl single serve salad. Ready Pac Foods first introduced its Limited Edition single-serve salad line in 2016 to provide consumers with fresh peak of season ingredients.

Keeping a pulse on the latest food trends enables Ready Pac Foods to develop new flavor combinations in indulgent, but still convenient and healthy ways, say company officials. The Limited Edition Roasted Beets & Baby Greens Bistro Bowl was developed after seeing a 53 percent increase in beets as an ingredient on restaurant menus over the last five years. Combined with feta, the No. 1 cheese on restaurant main dish salads, the Culinary Team created a winning combination.

"We pride ourselves with being first to market with the latest innovations in fresh foods—part of a long history of innovation here at Ready Pac Foods," says Tristan Simpson, chief marketing officer at Ready Pac Foods. "Consumers look to us for increased variety through seasonal and indulgent flavors and our Limited Edition offerings are able to fulfill that need."

The recipe for the Roasted Beets & Baby Greens Bistro Bowl was inspired by what Good Housekeeping cited as Ina Garten's most popular Food Network recipe ever—her Balsamic Roasted Beet Salad. The Bistro Bowl offering blends arugula and baby greens, fire roasted beets, feta cheese, candied walnuts and dates, and is punctuated with a red wine shallot vinaigrette. Consumers can find the new single serve salad at major retailers and grocery chains nationwide and online.