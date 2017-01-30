Edit ModuleShow Tags
Red Bull Expands Editions Line

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Published:

Red Bull is expanding its Red Bull Editions line with Red Bull Purple Edition Sugarfree, Red Bull Lime Edition Sugarfree and Red Bull Green Edition that offer the tastes of Açaí Berry, Limeade and Kiwi Apple, respectively. 

The introduction of the Red Bull Purple Edition Sugarfree and Red Bull Lime Edition Sugarfree now provide consumers with the additional choice of sugar content, especially for those looking for variety and sugar-free offerings.

The limited edition Red Bull Summer Edition Kiwi Twist is returning permanently as the Red Bull Green Edition.  The Red Bull Green Edition offers the functionality of Red Bull with the taste of Kiwi Apple. The new products will be available nationwide with an MSRP of two for $5.33.

