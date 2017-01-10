Reddi-Wip Introduces New Recipe

Reddi-wip revealed its new recipe featuring Grade A cream from cows not treated with artificial growth hormone (rBST) and natural flavors, including vanilla.

“We pride ourselves on listening to our consumers, and our most recent changes reflect their evolving ingredient preferences, as well as their desire for increased transparency around what is in their food,” says Ciare James, senior brand manager, Reddi-wip. “With the delicious taste of real cream – and now natural vanilla flavor – Reddi-wip adds a whoosh of wonder, celebration and joy to any occasion and any treat.”

Originally delivered door-to-door by milkmen, Reddi-wip has always used cream as its primary ingredient, company officials say. Today, Reddi-wip is made locally in the Midwest and goes from “farm to can” in just five days. The new recipe introduces Grade A cream from cows not treated with artificial growth hormone (rBST) and removal of artificial flavors.

Reddi-wip Whipped Topping is made with real dairy cream – not hydrogenated oils – and has 15 calories per serving.